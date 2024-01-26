Modern Ghana logo
Kofi Adams bemoans lack of traditional festival in Buem traditional area

By Swanqy Jay II Contributor
Social News
2 HOURS AGO
Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency in the Oti region has called on chiefs and people of Buem traditional area to bring back their traditional festivals.

Hon. Adams said even though some Buem towns celebrate their festivals, he is calling on all to make it a point to bring back the Traditional festival of the Buem people.

In an interview with Nana Yaw Asiamah on Dream 97.1 FM, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams revealed that he visits his constituency every two weeks and he is pained there is no Buem Traditional Festival for him to celebrate with the entire people.

"For a very long time, we have not celebrated any Buem Traditional Festival. The last time was in 1988 when some of us were in Junior Secondary School ( JSS ) now known as Junior High School, and we saw chiefs in palanquins, we were taught which chief qualifies to be carried on palanquins, and the arrangements according to their order of supremacy. We were taught the roles of Adontenhene, Benkumhene, Kyidomhene and Omanhene and more. This took place in Bodada," he stated.

Hon. Adams added that some towns in the Buem celebrate their festivals, but he is yearning for a traditional festival to be celebrated by the whole of Buem traditional area.

''I like to add that the New Baikas celebrate 'Buyuoka' and the 'Banyankute' by the people of Kute, Odumase, Baglo plus some few others. This isn't the whole of Buem. Some persons have organized the Buem Congress which is good, but it is not a traditional festival',' Hon Adams added.

According to him, he has been speaking to some chiefs to bring their festivals back.

''I have spoken to some chiefs and we are still talking. This must happen and as we are fighting to bring it back, I pray our gods help us in this,'' Hon. Kofi Adams emphasised.

