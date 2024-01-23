Renew your roadworthy certificates and licenses to avoid delinquency charges – DVLA to drivers

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has urged motorists to renew their roadworthy certificates and driver’s licenses.

In a statement issued on January 23, 2024, the DVLA cautioned that driver’s license holders and vehicle owners who fail to renew their licenses and roadworthy certificates on or before the expiry dates will be made to pay delinquency.

“The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) wishes to remind its cherished customers of the need to renew their driver’s licenses and roadworthy certificates when due. The Driver licence holders and vehicle owners who fail to renew their licences and roadworthy certificates on or before the expiry dates as indicated on their documents shall be made to pay for the appropriate delinquency charges as provided for, in the Fees and Charges Instrument 2015 (L.1.2220).”

The DVLA advised motorists whose vehicles may not be in use ‘during the stipulated validity period for roadworthiness’ to apply to the Licensing Authority to ‘cancel the Vehicle Registration Certificate.’

“DVLA further wishes to inform customers that Regulation 15 (1) of the L.I 2180 provides that “where a motor vehicle is not in use during the stipulated validity period for roadworthiness, a person may apply to the Licensing Authority to cancel the Vehicle Registration Certificate and issue the applicant with a Lay-Off Certificate.” Vehicle owners’ are advised to take note of this regulation and comply when required,” the DVLA said in its statement.

-citinewsroom