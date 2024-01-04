High levels of unemployment, struggles of small businesses are a testament to government's failure – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of failing to address the needs of the Ghanaian people in the last seven years.

He argues that the high levels of unemployment and the struggles of small businesses in the country are proof that President Akufo-Addo’s government has been a failure.

“The soaring prices of essential goods, high levels of unemployment and the struggles of small businesses are a testament to the government's failure to address the people's needs,” John Dramani Mahama argued in a New Year’s address to Ghanaians on Wednesday, January 3.

He assured that if voted as President in the 2024 General Election, one of his key priorities will be to address the high levels of unemployment and meet the aspirations of the youth.

He said under the auspices of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a comprehensive plan has been developed which will be shared with business, academia, civil society, and the youth to create jobs and provide opportunities for our young people.

“We will empower our youth to contribute meaningfully to their well-being, families, the Ghanaian economy, and society through targeted investment in education and skills development. While providing jobs for the youth, we will also encourage business ownership – and entrepreneurship.

“In April 2025, the new NDC government shall introduce a new budget to support small businesses and adjust taxes as incentives for job creation,” John Dramani Mahama promised.

He further assured in his address that his 24-hour economy would be implemented to maximise productivity and efficiency by extending business hours and operations around the clock.

He explained that this will create a more dynamic and vibrant economy that benefits workers and businesses.

“The 24-hour economy will succeed because we shall provide improved security and public safety, which will require massive recruitment into the security services and private security operations,” Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC stressed.