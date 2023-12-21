Sanitation Ministry launches 'Transformative Pilot Project' for solid waste sector to tackle climate issues

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and with support from the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), has launched a Transformative Pilot Project for the solid waste sector under the Measuring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) for Climate Action programme.

Since March 2023, following the Akosombo roundtable organized by MESTI with the support of the ECCC, the Sanitation Ministry has been diligently working on an evergreen roadmap to serve as a guide, outlining a comprehensive strategy to address climate challenges across the sectors.

After completing the roadmap, a pilot project has now been launched today, Thursday, December 21, in Accra.

The transformative pilot is hinged on three main components including the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Sanitation Coordination Committee (IMSCC) to bolster sector coordination and align policies.

The other components focus on conducting a material flow analysis (MFA) to identify opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and effectively managing waste streams as well as engaging in South-South Collaborations dedicated to learning and implementing top-notch practices in solid waste management and delivering training on MRV methodologies.

Delivering a keynote address at the launch, the Minister in charge of Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh said the project is a testament to the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to suitable and sustainable practices and climate resilience.

She noted that the project is not just an initiative but it is a bold step towards altering how the country manages waste and contributes to global climate goals.

Dr. Freda Prempeh added that the launch of the Transformative Pilot Project also signifies a new era for the sanitation and water sector in Ghana which is in line with the Ghana WASH Sector Development Programme (GWASHSDP) that hinges on partnership.

In her address, the Minister extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Canada and its Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, as well as all key stakeholders who have been instrumental in the project.

“As we move forward, let us remember that our actions today will shape the legacy we leave for generations yet unborn…Together, let us forge ahead, united in our pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future,” Dr. Freda Prempeh said.

Representative of the Canadian High Commission at the launch, Kathleen Flynn-Dapaah who is Head of Corporation at the Embassy indicated that the funding is part of their $5.3 billion climate finance commitment and the hope is that it will lead to transformative outcomes.

She said Canada recognises that the world is at a climate crossroads and action is needed by all actors as one country cannot solve the global climate challenges alone.

Kathleen Flynn-Dapaah further gave the assurance that Canada is committed to supporting the most vulnerable in the world to adapt to climate change, knowing that rapidly reducing methane emission from waste can achieve quick mitigation outcomes which will contribute to improving public health.

She urged all stakeholders involved in the Transformative Pilot Project to continue to work together to achieve the envisaged outcomes.

On his part, National MRV Co-Coordinator and Deputy Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Gyimah Mohammed applauded and thanked all stakeholders for making inputs for the project to help address climate change issues.

He stressed that MESTI is ready to support the Sanitation Ministry to effectively implement the pilot project to achieve what it has set out to achieve.