NDC's Atta Issah adjudged 'Leadership Personality' of Year 2023

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu, Mr Atta Issah, has been awarded at the maiden Northern Ghana Business Awards.

The politician and business personality was adjudged the ‘Leadership Personality’ of the year 2023.

The awards scheme organised by KIP Events and partnered by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the National Communication Authority saw many young achievers decorated with citations and plaques for their contribution to the development of the northern sector of the country.

Mr Atta Issah, a young politician and an entrepreneur in the northern region, was nominated for his leadership qualities and support he offers to young people who need mentoring and direction.

Mr Issah, who was excited about the recognition alongside some big names in the region, expressed appreciation to the organisers and the people for supporting him.

He urged the organisers to continue to unearth talents and recognize their contributions to the region.

Appealing to the organisers to hold the second edition in an open space to allow greater participation, he advised the youth to put the region first and contribute their quota appropriately to help develop the region that seems quite neglected.

To him, the northern part of the country has a lot of resources that can be harnessed to aid the development of the area.

He also called on the private sector for partnership with the people to create more jobs that will help alleviate poverty in the region.