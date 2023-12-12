Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC's Atta Issah adjudged 'Leadership Personality' of Year 2023

By By reporter
General News NDC's Atta Issah adjudged 'Leadership Personality' of Year 2023
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu, Mr Atta Issah, has been awarded at the maiden Northern Ghana Business Awards.

The politician and business personality was adjudged the ‘Leadership Personality’ of the year 2023.

The awards scheme organised by KIP Events and partnered by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the National Communication Authority saw many young achievers decorated with citations and plaques for their contribution to the development of the northern sector of the country.

Mr Atta Issah, a young politician and an entrepreneur in the northern region, was nominated for his leadership qualities and support he offers to young people who need mentoring and direction.

1212202345254-1j041q5ccw-whatsapp-image-2023-12-11-at-165921-1-300x200.jpeg

Mr Issah, who was excited about the recognition alongside some big names in the region, expressed appreciation to the organisers and the people for supporting him.

He urged the organisers to continue to unearth talents and recognize their contributions to the region.

Appealing to the organisers to hold the second edition in an open space to allow greater participation, he advised the youth to put the region first and contribute their quota appropriately to help develop the region that seems quite neglected.

To him, the northern part of the country has a lot of resources that can be harnessed to aid the development of the area.

He also called on the private sector for partnership with the people to create more jobs that will help alleviate poverty in the region.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong 2024 Elections: Ghanaian Patriots push Ken Agyapong to contest as Independent Ca...

51 minutes ago

Section of anti-gay bill seeking to criminalise use of sex toys should be deleted – Ursula Owusu Section of anti-gay bill seeking to criminalise use of sex toys should be delete...

53 minutes ago

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister 25 hospital projects to be completed in 2024 in Ashanti Region – Minister

1 hour ago

Ghanaian Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin Ghana struggling to bounce back from COVID-19 due to excessive 2020 election mon...

1 hour ago

Dangote to set up sugar factory in Bono East Dangote to set up sugar factory in Bono East

1 hour ago

Mr Osei Assibey interacting with some NSS personnel during the tour NSS and Ghana Armed Forces to collaborate in food production soon

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of the IMANI Africa Ghanaians must vote out failed politicians even if they offer gold bars during e...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa I’m surprised KATH couldn't raise $10million for renovation in 70 years yet pump...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Work hard and give us a parliamentary majority — NDC women told Election 2024: Work hard and give us a parliamentary majority — NDC women told

3 hours ago

Haruna Idrisu, MP for Tamale South 2024 elections present 'best opportunity' for NDC to regain power — Haruna Iddri...

Just in....
body-container-line