Tamale College of Education holds workshop for staff

In concerted efforts to equip its teaching, library and ICT staff with essential knowledge, skills and tools needed for distance education, the Tamale College of Education (TACE) has organized a 4-day transformative workshop centred on course development of Open, Distance and Technology-Enabled Learning (ODL and TEL).

There were 40 participants in the four-day workshop starting from Tuesday, October 31st, to Friday, November 3, 2023, with 32 males and 8 females. The participants were drawn from the teaching staff, library staff and ICT staff.

It was held at the college library with the objective of empowering educators and staff with the expertise needed to develop courses tailored for in-service teachers, marking a significant step in advancing modern teaching methodologies.

Speaking during the opening session, Dr. Sulemana Iddrisu, the college's principal, underscored the pivotal role of ODL and TEL in education.

He emphasised the imperative nature of Distance Learning, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognising the workshop as a critical platform for advancing teaching, learning and professional development at Tamale College of Education.

Dr. Iddrisu urged active engagement, emphasising its role in positioning the college as a prime destination for Ghana's in-service teachers seeking professional growth, regardless of their locations.

On his part, the COL consultant and lead facilitator of the workshop, Dr. Harry Barton Essel, expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to him to share his expertise. He reaffirmed his commitment to guiding the programme to a successful conclusion, taking the participants through historical insights, theoretical frameworks, practical applications, and strategies for implementing ODL and TEL in the teaching environment.

In his closing remarks, the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr. Iddrisu Alhassan Sibdow, conveyed his gratitude to the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the consultant, Dr. Barton Essel, for building the capacities of the staff and also ensuring the successful completion of this workshop.

He noted that the training was a significant stride in fortifying TACE's teaching community with the tools and expertise essential for modern pedagogy and the advancement of educational practices in Ghana.

The 4-day workshop covered an array of crucial topics, including the benefits and challenges of ODL and TEL in higher education, theoretical frameworks like constructivism and social constructivism, design models such as the ADDIE, ASSURE models, and tools and platforms essential for effective ODL and TEL implementation.

The culmination of the workshop saw enthusiastic engagement from the participants in finalizing ODL and TEL course designs and implementation strategies. The participants, through hands-on activities and practical exercises, demonstrated a deeper understanding of course development, highlighting the workshop's success in imparting valuable insights and skills.