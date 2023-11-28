UCC clarifies Prof. George K. T. Oduro's PhD plagiariasm and rape allegations

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has refuted claims of conferring a PhD on a former Pro Vice-Chancellor and Provost of the College of Distance Education, Professor George K. T. Oduro.

There were reports that Professor George K. T. Oduro obtained his PhD from UCC.

However, the Management in a statement on November 27 said, “The University of Cape Coast has not conferred any PhD on Prof. Oduro. He studied and obtained his PhD from the University of Cambridge (1999 – 2003). The University of Cape Coast has no records of him being cited in matters of plagiarism or rape.”

The university advised the general public to treat the publication as “falsehood and an act of sheer mischief, and treat it with utter contempt.”

Read full statement below: