A/R: 108 persons complete NBU-YEC mobile training at Ejisu

A total of 108 persons within the Ejisu Municipality have completed four weeks of intensive soft skills training under the Entrepreneurship and Employability Programme of the NBU-YEC Project.

The first batch of trainees were awarded certificates of completion during the holding of the training program dubbed; "Career Day" at Ejisu on Friday 27th October 2023.

Beneficiaries were drawn from five communities through the mobile training delivered to them in the Municipality namely Ejisu, Adadientem, Kubease, Essieninpong and Onwe after receiving start-up support from the SOS Family Strengthening Project (FSP) in Ejisu.

The NBU-YEC complemented the support with soft skills training to ensure that they make good use of the opportunity.

Beneficiaries were trained on communication and collaboration, saving and financial goals, taking opportunities, marketing and branding as well as customer relationships.

These were all aimed at supporting their current businesses and exposing them to essential skills that will support their personal and career goals.

The training ended with a one-on-one coaching session with the development of a career plan for each youth detailing their short-long terms goals and the steps to achieve them.

CAREER DAY EVENT

The Career Day event brought the youth together and motivated them to focus on their goals.

Participants were enlightened on how to leverage opportunities given them through the SOS Children's Villages Ghana's FS Project and NBU-YEC project to build sustainable businesses and legacies for themselves and their families.

With the event coinciding with the worldwide celebration of Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October, participants were educated on one of the deadliest diseases affecting women and families worldwide.

The two events were carried out by facilitators namely Mrs. Evelyn Deladem Ansi an Entrepreneur and Founder of Nurturing Dreams Ghana and Ms. Doris Osei Konadu a Registered Community Nurse respectively.

Ms. Roberta Aryeetey, Project Coordinator for NBU-YEC Project told the press at the event that she believes the support the trainees received through the mobile training will build sustainable businesses for them to provide for themselves and their families.

Mr. Benard Amoako, Director of SOS Children's Villages-Kumasi charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills they acquired.

He indicated that doing that will make a great impact in their lives and business.

He also charged them to pass on the knowledge to others.

Faustina Osei, one of the beneficiaries and a fashion designer by profession thanked officials of NBU-YEC for the training.

She promised to apply the knowledge gained, saying the skills she acquired through the training will add great value to her profession.