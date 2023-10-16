Dam Spillage: Akufo-Addo visits affected communities

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be visiting the districts affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam today, October 16, 2023.

The President aims to show his support and solidarity to the victims of this unfortunate situation.

The visit will also include members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which has been established to coordinate the government’s response to the flooding and provide assistance to those affected.

The announcement of the President’s visit was made by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency.

In a Facebook post, Arhin stated, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Monday, 16th October 2023, visit the districts severely hit by the floods occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam. The President will be joined on this tour by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which has been set up to coordinate Government’s response to the flooding and to help bring relief to those affected. The President arrives from his 4-day official visit to the United States this evening.”

The flooding caused by the spillage has had a significant impact on several communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

Many residents have been forced to evacuate, leaving them with little choice but to salvage what remains of their belongings.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit signals his commitment to providing support to the affected communities and ensuring that relief efforts are coordinated effectively.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee will play a vital role in organizing government assistance and resources to help those affected recover from the devastating consequences of the spillage.

The President’s visit comes after his four-day official visit to the United States, highlighting the urgency and importance he places on addressing this crisis.

As he meets with the victims and witnesses firsthand their struggles, President Akufo-Addo aims to offer reassurance and demonstrate his administration’s commitment to their recovery and well-being.

—DGN online