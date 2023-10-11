If your breast cancer treatment will require losing all breasts, accept and survive — Stephanie Benson

Modern Ghana logo
Stephanie Benson, Ghanaian singer and breast cancer awareness advocate
Renowned Ghanaian singer and breast cancer awareness advocate Stephanie Benson has urged breast cancer patients undergoing treatment to prioritize their survival.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, October 9, the breast cancer survivor said "If the decision arises and you have to take off your breast to survive, make that decision; don’t lose your life because of vanity."

Benson, 53, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a total of 28 hours of gruelling surgery for three days to remove her breasts.

Recalling her experience, she said "The surgery itself to remove my breast was a very ridiculously, stressful one."

The singer emphasized that "early checks are the best way to save your life – at least to have a chance of surviving. Make sure you check yourself once a month, please, and make sure you are safe."

The philanthropist noted that maintaining a positive outlook and healthy lifestyle helped her defeat cancer.

"I had to get my body back to working condition. To be honest, if I wasn’t as healthy in exercise as I was, there was no way I would have survived," she stated.

In 2018, Benson was named a brand ambassador by the 3Foundation to raise awareness of breast cancer screening and treatment.

