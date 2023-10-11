If your breast cancer treatment will require losing all breasts, accept and survive — Stephanie Benson

Renowned Ghanaian singer and breast cancer awareness advocate Stephanie Benson has urged breast cancer patients undergoing treatment to prioritize their survival.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, October 9, the breast cancer survivor said "If the decision arises and you have to take off your breast to survive, make that decision; don’t lose your life because of vanity."

Benson, 53, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a total of 28 hours of gruelling surgery for three days to remove her breasts.

Recalling her experience, she said "The surgery itself to remove my breast was a very ridiculously, stressful one."

The singer emphasized that "early checks are the best way to save your life – at least to have a chance of surviving. Make sure you check yourself once a month, please, and make sure you are safe."

The philanthropist noted that maintaining a positive outlook and healthy lifestyle helped her defeat cancer.

"I had to get my body back to working condition. To be honest, if I wasn’t as healthy in exercise as I was, there was no way I would have survived," she stated.

In 2018, Benson was named a brand ambassador by the 3Foundation to raise awareness of breast cancer screening and treatment.