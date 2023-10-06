Small holder farmers receive training on groundnut production and VSLA concept

Small holder farmers in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region have received intensive training in groundnut and cowpea production under the Climate Smart Agroforestry System.

During the training, new members were registered into cooperatives with an indepth review of their constitutions.

The Climate Smart Agroforestry System, initiated by Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS) with funding from UNDP also saw rural farmers receive empowerment training in beekeeping and apiary management under Agro Forestry Farms.

Drawn from Kunkuya and Dakompilayiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, the farmers received a lifetime boost with many pledging to go into commercial cashew production and beekeeping.

At the end of the training, 2,400 cashew seedlings and 60 beehives were supplied to the farmers by way of aiding them to start effective production.

The Executive Director for Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS), Mr. Amos Mahama encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project to improve their livelihoods, whilst making effort to protect the environment through climate smart practices.

He said the sustainance of the project will depend on how the farmers utilize the existing interventions towards self empowerment and community development, adding that, "there is more in the pipeline with effective collaboration".

According to him, Cashew production and beekeeping are becoming viable economic ventures capable of redefining the destinies of communities and empowering rural farmers to be self-dependent.

Beneficiary farmers expressed gratitude to UNDP for funding the interventions, which they describe as timely and worthwhile.

They pledge to make effective and good use of the project to enhance their livelihoods whilst encouraging UNDP to expand the intervention to reach more farmers.