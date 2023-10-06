Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Small holder farmers receive training on groundnut production and VSLA concept

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
Agriculture Small holder farmers receive training on groundnut production and VSLA concept
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Small holder farmers in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region have received intensive training in groundnut and cowpea production under the Climate Smart Agroforestry System.

During the training, new members were registered into cooperatives with an indepth review of their constitutions.

The Climate Smart Agroforestry System, initiated by Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS) with funding from UNDP also saw rural farmers receive empowerment training in beekeeping and apiary management under Agro Forestry Farms.

Drawn from Kunkuya and Dakompilayiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, the farmers received a lifetime boost with many pledging to go into commercial cashew production and beekeeping.

At the end of the training, 2,400 cashew seedlings and 60 beehives were supplied to the farmers by way of aiding them to start effective production.

The Executive Director for Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS), Mr. Amos Mahama encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project to improve their livelihoods, whilst making effort to protect the environment through climate smart practices.

He said the sustainance of the project will depend on how the farmers utilize the existing interventions towards self empowerment and community development, adding that, "there is more in the pipeline Small holder farmers receive training on groundnut production and VSLA concept

Small holder farmers in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region have received intensive training in groundnut and cowpea production under the Climate Smart Agroforestry System. During the training, new members were registered into cooperatives with an indepth review of their constitutions.

The Climate Smart Agroforestry System, initiated by Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS) with funding from UNDP also saw rural farmers receive empowerment training in beekeeping and apiary management under Agro Forestry Farms.

Drawn from Kunkuya and Dakompilayiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, the farmers received a lifetime boost with many pledging to go into commercial cashew production and beekeeping.

At the end of the training, 2,400 cashew seedlings and 60 beehives were supplied to the farmers by way of aiding them to start effective production.

The Executive Director for Centre for Rural Improvement Services (CRIS), Mr. Amos Mahama encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project to improve their livelihoods, whilst making effort to protect the environment through climate-smart practices.

He said the sustenance of the project will depend on how the farmers utilize the existing interventions towards self-empowerment and community development, adding that, "there is more in the pipeline with effective collaboration".

According to him, Cashew production and beekeeping are becoming viable economic ventures capable of redefining the destinies of communities and empowering rural farmers to be self-dependent.

Beneficiary farmers expressed gratitude to UNDP for funding the interventions, which they describe as timely and worthwhile.

They pledge to make effective and good use of the project to enhance their livelihoods whilst encouraging UNDP to expand the intervention to reach more farmers.

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Kenya's President William Ruto promised to restructure the economy by taming the country's appetite for loans. By Lewis Joly POOLAFPFile Kenya's Ruto to ask China for $1bn loan, debt restructure

46 minutes ago

Chafion Madi AFP French state to pay Mayotte residents' water bills as crisis worsens

48 minutes ago

I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia — Akyem Oda MP rubbishes claims “I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia" — A...

48 minutes ago

Bawumia attends late Sunyanimanhenes one week funeral Bawumia attends late Sunyanimanhene’s one week funeral 

48 minutes ago

Prof. Jane Naana encourages women to regularly examine their breasts Prof. Jane Naana encourages women to regularly examine their breasts

48 minutes ago

Obese persons have higher risk of cardiovascular complications – Medical Officer Obese persons have higher risk of cardiovascular complications – Medical Officer

6 hours ago

If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize or plantain to determine that—Akosua Manu “If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize o...

6 hours ago

OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's Russia-Ukraine war— Akosua Manu #OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's ...

6 hours ago

It's a reality MPs are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment candidate—Kennedy Agyapong reveals It's a reality MP’s are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment can...

6 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Just in....
body-container-line