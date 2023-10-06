HIV/ AIDS patients dying as Anti-Retroviral drugs shipment locked up over covid-19, ECOWAS and AU taxes

Persons living with HIV/AIDS in Ghana are sounding alarm bells over a shortage of critical antiretroviral drugs that is putting their lives at risk.

The Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (NAP+ Ghana) in a press statement on Thursday, October 5, accused government of contributing to the shortage by delaying the removal of taxes on imported ARV medications.

According to NAP+ Ghana President, a shipment of Abacavir/Lamivudine - one of the primary first-line treatment regimens - has been held up at ports since July awaiting tax waiver approvals from the Ministry of Finance.

"Meanwhile, they are being held until AU TAX, ECOWAS TAX and COVID-19 TAX are paid before we can access our medication," said the NAP+ Ghana President.

The delays come despite the drugs being procured with donor funding and therefore not subject to taxation, the advocacy group argues.

As stocks run dangerously low across HIV treatment facilities, patients have been left without access to their lifesaving drugs for months.

"One of our members has not been on medication for 4 months due to a shortage of Abacavir/lamivudine in her facility," they complained.

With their health and lives hanging in the balance, Ghana's estimated 300,000 HIV patients are now calling on the government to take swift action.

"These tax delays are effectively killing us," they said, adding, "We need the government to remove these taxes immediately before the crisis spirals further out of control."