Afenyo Markins donates sound equipment to churches in Effutu

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markins has donated various sound equipment to several churches in his constituency.

The equipment are mixers, speakers and microphones.

Images shared on the MP's Facebook page showed the equipment being handed over to representatives of the beneficiary churches.

The MP's generosity was welcomed by the church leaders who received the equipment on behalf of their congregations who are seen smiling.

This is not the first time the lawmaker has donated items to benefit residents of Effutu this year.

Recently, he provided 30 desktop computers to the Municipal Librarian and about 30 HP laptops for newly posted teachers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
