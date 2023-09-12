My husband has left me in the mud despite making me leave my then-thriving fetish priest business — Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian fetish priest turned pastor, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu has lamented that her husband Pastor Oduro Koranteng has left her.

There have been reports, even from Nana Agradaa herself that her husband has cheated on her with some members of her Heaven Way Church located at Sowutoum.

Speaking about it recently, the controversial evangelist recalled what made her transition from a fetish priest to her new trade as an evangelist.

According to her, the fetish priest business was very lucrative until the husband came begging her to convert to Christianity for the sake of his reputation.

“I was a fetish priestess, doing my business in Sowutuom peacefully. I was scared of no one! One day, you came with your pastor, Joseph Kyereh, and asked me to switch to Christianity. The pastor said my husband is a pastor so it won’t be nice for me to remain in that profession. He said I should become a pastor’s wife.

“My husband and these pastors forced me to quit my thriving fetish priest profession. Owusu Bempah was also part of this agenda. So, I built a church, switched religions, and even got baptized,” she said.

According to Agradaa, “I did all these because I thought you would lead the church and I would follow. But no! You left me in the mud. You were not ready. So, I woke up and took up the pastoral role and you totally gave up on me.”

“Out of pain and tears, I came out to speak for the first time and it has been that way since. This has been my headache because I had to figure everything out,” she added.

Following allegations of scam through her infamous Sika Gari ritual which almost landed her in jail, Mama Pat as she is affectionately called, announced her conversion to Christianity.

Citizens woke up to the news of her being an evangelist and building her own church at Sowutoum.