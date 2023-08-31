Mahama brought ‘okada’ policy, Akufo-Addo brought Free SHS; you can’t compare the two — Stephen Amoah

The Deputy Minister for Trades and Industry, Stephen Amoah has lambasted persons describing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worst president in the history of the country.

Speaking to Joy News, the Nhyiaeso MP said anyone who rates ex-President John Dramani Mahama ahead of President Akufo-Addo is ignorant.

He argued that people who compare John Mahama who introduced a policy on ‘okada’ to President Akufo-Addo who has transformed education with the introduction of Free SHS are only interested in propaganda.

“It’s unfortunate I heard him say that President Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of Ghana as the worst president. It’s very interesting. I thought he should have done a proper comparison of the prevailing conditions which was under former President John Mahama and what is prevailing under the current president because in any case, you can’t compare okada policy to Free SHS if it is not propaganda,” Stephen Amoah argued.

He further noted that such critics of President Akufo-Addo are dishonest persons who want to use columnist inferior tactics to discredit the President and the work of his government.

“Any honest God-fearing person in Ghana who wants to do a proper comparison between the NPP and NDC at all times in terms of aggregate performance, but for propaganda, columnist inferior tactics, ignorance, unconscious incompetence, and display of ego tricks, will not compare NDC to NPP,” Stephen Amoah stated.

The Nhyiaeso MP is of the view that President Akufo-Addo has excelled and performed well as President despite the challenges his government has faced including the COVID-19 pandemic.