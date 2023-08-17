Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to conduct free hernia, prostate, plastic surgery in September

The Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital will in September conduct free surgeries through a collaboration of a team of surgeons from the United States and the hospital's surgical team.

The surgeries will cover Hernias, Hysterectomy, Prostrate, Lipomas, Testicular as well as penis mass, and Plastic Surgery for burns and scars on the hands.

In a letter confirming the upcoming free surgeries dated August 14, it said the first batch of the surgeries will be conducted from September 10 to September 15.

The second batch will be conducted from September 25 to October 1

Screening for these conditions will be done at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital from August 14 to September 1.

Meanwhile, persons interested are to note that surgeries are essentially free except for labs, imaging (x-rays), scans, Oxygen, and some medications.

Patients are therefore urged to visit the hospital with a valid NHIS card.