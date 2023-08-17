ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to conduct free hernia, prostate, plastic surgery in September

Health Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to conduct free hernia, prostate, plastic surgery in September
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital will in September conduct free surgeries through a collaboration of a team of surgeons from the United States and the hospital's surgical team.

The surgeries will cover Hernias, Hysterectomy, Prostrate, Lipomas, Testicular as well as penis mass, and Plastic Surgery for burns and scars on the hands.

In a letter confirming the upcoming free surgeries dated August 14, it said the first batch of the surgeries will be conducted from September 10 to September 15.

The second batch will be conducted from September 25 to October 1

Screening for these conditions will be done at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital from August 14 to September 1.

Meanwhile, persons interested are to note that surgeries are essentially free except for labs, imaging (x-rays), scans, Oxygen, and some medications.

Patients are therefore urged to visit the hospital with a valid NHIS card.

817202381045-h40o2s6eey-bacb0095-9b00-4d01-9c91-6d8ba468abfa

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
Antenatal services improve in Bono East
17.08.2023 | Health
Brain drain: Despite losing over 500 nurses Ghana Health Service remains well-staffed – Dr. Kuma-Aboagye
17.08.2023 | Health
Completed Akorwu Banah CHPS complex abandoned, people die over lack of healthcare
17.08.2023 | Health
Top Stories

54 minutes ago

'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' —Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother before demise 'My heart; Kwame you'll kill me' — Ken Agyapong reveals final words of mother be...

2 hours ago

If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment to restore constitutional order – ECOWAS Military Chiefs If push comes to shove we'll go to Niger with our own contingent-owned equipment...

2 hours ago

Source: DD Geopolitics Ghana profits from Niger’s airspace closure

2 hours ago

10 tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong 10% tax on bet winnings charitable, it should've been more — Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy—Second Deputy Speaker ‘Coup is not an option to change gov't; be proud of our democracy’ — Second Depu...

2 hours ago

I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him —Nana Akomea explains handshake snub of Deputy Railways Minister ‘I haven't seen him before; I just don't know him’ — Nana Akomea explains handsh...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Brain drain: Despite losing over 500 nurses Ghana Health Service remains well-st...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia begs Ghanaians to fund his campaign for president to build a Ghana that ...

3 hours ago

Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration Dozens of human bones missing at Emena after cemetery desecration

Just in....
body-container-line