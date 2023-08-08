ModernGhana logo
Obuasi MCE interacts with students ahead of 2023 BECE

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Education
The Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah on Monday, 7th August, 2023 toured the three examination centers designated for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

The tour was for the MCE and the Education Directorate to motivate the students ahead of their final examination and to also have first hand information on how the exams would be conducted. The MCE and his entourage toured Obuasi Senior High Technical School, AngloGold Ashanti school and the Obuasi Cluster of schools examination centers.

Interacting with the media, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah expressed satisfaction with how the examination was conducted, the security detail and the general mood of the students.

He said the students were adequately prepared for the exams through the effective collaboration between the Assembly and the Education Directorate.

"We have collaborated with the education directorate to prepare the students for the exam through series of mock exams.

"I am optimistic that the efforts put in place will translate into good results by the students," he stated.

He said Obuasi has a longstanding history of excelling in BECE, a feat the MCE intimated stakeholders in the Municipality will protect in ensuring that such enviable academic achievements were maintained.

On security, Hon Adansi-Bonah who is the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council said stringent measures have been put in place to forestall incidence of violence during and after the examination.

"Post examinations violence are becoming rampant these days but the security personnel have been readied to prevent any group or schools from attacking the other," he stated.

George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Education Director said he was impressed with attendance on the day. He revealed that his excitement stems from the fact no female absentee was recorded on the first day of the exam.

He gave assurance that the students had been adequately prepared for the exams stressing that seasoned examiners were engaged to orient the candidates on the dos and don'ts of the Exams. Again, he said the schools also conducted between 3-4 mock exams to adequately prepare them for the BECE

About 2519 candidates made up of 1221 boys and 1298 were registered for this year's BECE in 3 designated centers in the Obuasi Municipality.

