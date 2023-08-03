Asamankese Palace debunks chieftaincy dispute, assures affected farmers at Adeiso Tiokrom of compensation

Elders of Asamankese Traditional Area, have urged affected farmers at Adeiso Tiokrom to be calm assuring that all compensations would be paid.

The elders made the call after farmers expressed worry in the takeover of farmlands at Tiokrom area.

About 2000 acres of land at Adeiso belonging to traditional authorities of Asamankese holding in trust for Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panyin, that has been earmarked to a developer for oil- palm plantations has drawn contention between farmers and owners of the lands.

Farmers lamented that much investments have been made and appealed that they be given additional time to harvest their crops or compensated.

So far, more than 300 acres of lands have been graded and it includes coconut and oil-palm plantations, cassava, maize, among others, by the investor seeking to further grade over 1000 acres more.

“We are being forced to harvest these cassavas prematurely. They are just about a week and some two weeks to harvest but our pleas have been ignored,” a farmer told journalists.

Some farmers, also mentioned that "indeed we are not owners of the land but since we have crops on them, all we are pleading for is to allow us little time to harvest or pay us some compensation".

They claimed that most of them went for loans and its due for repayment, a situation they described as disturbing to them.

Reacting to the claims, Baffour Kwame Awuakye, Asamankese Abodie Saanahene, the overseer of lands and all natural resources on behalf of the Asamankese stool, in an interview said, farmers on the land have refused to pay royalties to the stool despite utilizing the lands for commercial purposes over the years.

He added that occupants have failed to give credence to owners and traditional authorities when called upon to discuss new arrangements of the lands.

"In spite of all these we have made necessary arrangements to compensate every individual on the land and we have even commenced payments. Some have claimed their compensations whilst the rest are yet to be paid. But, another issue is that those lamenting have refused to seek redress from traditional authorities,” he said.

He added that payments of compensation is underway and assured farmers and other occupants of the land compensations

.

The towns affected by the development include Tiokrom, and Tank Akura.

In a related development, there seem to be growing tension of chieftaincy dispute at Asamankese raising concerns of ownership of the farmlands at Adeiso.

A faction claimed that, the disputed Adeiso Area land belongs to them and that they will be heading to the court for redress.

Barima Pobi Asomaning II, of the Abrade Family of Asamankese Akwamu- Fie told journalists that he remains the legitimate chief of Asamankese entrusted with all stool lands and that he will proceed to court with documents to back his claim.

But, reacting to this, Abodie Saanahene said, although some members of the Abrade family are entitled to rule as sub chiefs and chiefs in other towns under the control of the Asamankese stool, their representation does not include being the overlord of Asamankese stool.

In view of this, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council issued a disclaimer to Barima Pobi Asomaning II, claim to Asamankese stool, stating emphatically that the only accredited chief of Asamankese stool is Osaberima Adu Darko III, and has been duly gazetted.

Abodie Saanahene, debunked the assertion that Asamankese chieftaincy is in dispute adding that Barima Pobi Asomaning II, is a self-styled chief with no locus and cautioned that individuals and groups who transact any business with him in the name of Asamankese stool does so at their own peril.