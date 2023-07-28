ModernGhana logo
Gov’t declares August 4 as public holiday

Social News Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Ministry for the Interior has issued a press release declaring Friday, August 4 as a public holiday.

In the release, the Ministry said the day which marks Founders’ Day will be observed as a Statutory Public Holiday throughout Ghana.

The Day has been set aside in honour of Ghana's founding fathers who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s path to independence.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th August 2023 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” an official release from the Ministry for the Interior said.

August 4 was set aside as a Public Holiday following a broad consultation after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo proposed amendments to the Public Holiday Act in 2018.

The Public Holidays Amendment Bill, 2018, resulted in the cancellation of three existing public holidays and birthed two holidays.

While Founders' Day was designated on August 4, September 21, became a memorial day for Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

