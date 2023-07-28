ModernGhana logo
28.07.2023

Wa Technical Institute: Teacher beaters to appear in court today

Three students who were arrested for assaulting their teacher at the Wa Technical Institute are to appear before the Wa Circuit Court today.

The three, Yussif Mudasir, Salifu Razak, and Christian Kieseh Confidence were arrested on Tuesday [July 25], after a formal complaint was lodged by the school's authorities accusing them of assaulting the Housemaster, Ishmail Musah Froko.

Citi News sources at the Upper West Regional Police Command indicate that Yuaif Mudasir has been charged with assaulting the teacher while his accomplices, Salifu Razak, and Christian Kieseh have been charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a student who helped in the arrest of Yuaif Mudasir.

The source however says the three, who are all final-year students have been released on bail to write their exams and to appear before the court today.

—Citi Newsroom

