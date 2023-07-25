Abutia SHS: 23 students discharged from hospital after suspected food poisoning

All 23 students of the Abutia Senior High School (ABUSCO), who suffered food poisoning after they ate a rice meal on campus last Wednesday, have been discharged from hospital.

Mr Claude Dziseaku, the Physician Assistant of the Mater Ecclesiae Hospital at Sokode, in the Ho Municipality told the Ghana News Agency, the students were rushed to the facility with abdominal pains, vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday night, but had since been treated and discharged.

He said the Public Health Unit of the hospital had started investigations into the case.

Mr Leonard Nyatsoe, the Headmaster of the School, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the affected students had regained their strength.

He said the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Health Service and the Police had opened a fact-finding investigation into the incident to guide stakeholders against future occurrence.

Students of ABUSCO, who consumed fried rice on campus on Wednesday and Thursday, suffered abdominal pains, vomiting and diarrhoea, and were rushed to the Mater Eclessiae Hospital, where they were admitted and stabilised.

He said the situation was chaotic as some of the students were paired on a bed due to the nature of the cases and the numbers involved.

Mr Nyatsoe said about 10 staff, who were off duty, were called to assist them in the situation and by 1500 hours on Saturday, nine of the students were discharged after their situation improved.

