Hawa Koomson launches Obaatanpa Loans for Small to Medium-scale traders

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquacultural Development, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson has spearheaded the launch of Obaatanpa Loans for small to medium-scale traders.

The ceremony took place in a meeting with the Kasoa Petty Traders Association, where the MP distributed the first instalment of 15,000 Ghana Cedis to the first group of beneficiaries.

The Obaatanpa Loans initiative aims to enable small to medium-scale traders in the Awutu Senya East constituency to access financial support to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods. Recognizing the significant contributions of these traders to the local economy, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson initiated the program a few years back to provide them with the necessary financial resources to expand their operations.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson expressed her commitment to supporting small businesses and traders in the Awutu Senya East constituency. She stated, "Our traders are the backbone of our economy, and it is crucial that we provide them with the support they need to thrive. Through Obaatanpa Loans, we aim to empower our traders and help them realize their true potential."

The initial batch of beneficiaries from the Kasoa Petty Traders Association expressed their gratitude to Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson for her dedication and efforts in assisting their businesses. They believe that the Obaatanpa Loans will provide them with the boost they need for their businesses and contribute to the economic growth of the constituency.

Obaatanpa Loans will continue to be disbursed throughout the year, with additional beneficiaries being selected based on their eligibility and potential to grow their businesses. The initiative aims to prioritize small to medium-scale traders across various sectors, contributing to inclusive economic development and reducing poverty in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

About Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson:

Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and currently holds the position of Minister for Fisheries and Aquacultural Development. She is known for her dedication to the sustainable development of the constituency and her efforts to uplift the lives of its residents.