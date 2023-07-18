ModernGhana logo
Refurbished Nkrumah park can make over Gh¢200,000 weekly – Okraku-Mantey

Refurbished Nkrumah park can make over Gh200,000 weekly – Okraku-Mantey
18.07.2023

Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has revealed that the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has the potential to generate approximately ¢200,000 in revenue every week.

Since its recent reopening, the memorial park has witnessed a significant influx of both local and foreign tourists, resulting in high patronage and encouraging commercial operations. The facility officially opened on Tuesday, July 11.

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, expressed his satisfaction with the surge in visitor numbers and welcomed the positive impact on revenue generation.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Minister shed light on the increased patronage and acknowledged the significance of the park as a cultural and historical attraction.

“On the 15th we made ¢51,000, on the 16th we had ¢48,000. It is looking good, I mean averagely, you can see the figures. Averagely even if we make 13,000 a day for a week we can make about ¢200,000,” he noted.

