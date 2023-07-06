You are mad; have you seen me having sex with your mother or wife – Ursula Owusu descends on Murtala Mohammed

06.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has hurled insults at Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed on Wednesday, July 5, during a discussion on the anti-gay bill in parliament.

The debate at a point got heated up where the Minister of Communications and Digitisation described his colleague parliamentarian on the Minority side as a "mad person."

She became furious when Murtala Mohammed allegedly referred to her as a practitioner of LGBTQ.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who went berserk like a bull in a chinese shop rained brimstones and fire at MPs in Parliament for failing to call the Tamale Central MP to order.

“I sat here and repeatedly heard Hon. Murtala refer to me as a practitioner of LGBT to the hearing of everyone in this house. I sat here and repeatedly heard him on top of his voice. Every single one of you is behaving like you didn’t hear him.

“It is only a mad man who will refer to his colleague in this house as a practitioner of LGBTQ when you haven’t seen me having sexual intercourse with your wife or your daughter or your mother,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.

When directed to withdraw his comments, Murtala Mohammed refused, arguing that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful started the entire impasse when she referred to him as a madman.

Listen to the entire episode in the attachment below: