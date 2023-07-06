Yaa Asantewaa SHS wins Energy Commission's Renewable Energy Challenge in Ashanti Region

Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School has emerged winner of the Ashanti region's version of the Energy Commission's Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge.

The school came up first after beating nine schools which are St. Lious SHS, Opoku Ware SHS, T.I AMASS, Asokore SHS, KNUST SHS, Jerome SHS, Sekyeredumase SHS, Esaase Bontefuo SHS, Akrofuom SHS.

The competition was held at the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School on Monday 4th July as part of the official launch of the 4th Edition of the Ashanti region's version of the challenge.

Obuasi SHS took the 2nd position, Opoku Ware SHS 3rd and St. Jerome 4th.

Certificates were awarded to students who participated in the challenge.

Yaa Asantewaa aside the certificates was awarded a plaque.

The aim of the competition is to develop the research skills of Senior High School students and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

It is to also instil in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change-related issues.

This year's challenge focuses on renewable energy solutions to support mechanised small scale agriculture.

Participating schools will develop and exhibit projects in the field of agriculture that incorporates renewable energy technologies and solutions.

Deputy Director in charge of Renewable Energy at the Energy Commission Frederick Ken Appiah told the press that the move serves as a platform to foster renewable energy focus research and development among students whiles facilitating mentorship programs that encourage the transformation of ideas into impactful and commercially viable solutions.

"The program is designed to equip students with skills and mindset needed to actively contribute to the advancement of renewable energy and also shape a sustainable future," he stated.

He added that it is also a way of scaling up the practical aspect of science education and also its commercial viability.

The Deputy Director stressed that through the challenge, the usually "chew, pour, pass and forget" mentality in Ghana's educational system will be overcomed as they promote a practical application of theoretical knowledge.