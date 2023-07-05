Pusiga: Aged, widows, persons with disabilities, orphans benefit from Atongi Family and Friends Basic Needs Foundation

Hundreds of the aged, widows, persons with disabilities and orphans in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region have benefited from Atongi Family and Friends Basic Needs Foundation.

The foundation, which was established in the year 2003 has distributed rice and money to the underprivileged in society.

Over the years, the Atongi family, in the Amandago community in the Pusiga District has been providing hope for the marginalized in society through donations and messages of hope.

The foundation has donated various items, including hospital beds, organised health screening for Pusiga district, renovation of schools, drilling of boreholes, provision of furniture, wheelchairs, used clothes, books, food, detergents, registration of National Health Insurance for adults and children.

In a speech read on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Atongi Family and Friends Basic Needs Foundation, Ms Gertrude Teni Atongi said the foundation is committed to helping the needy in society by way of education, empowering aged, widow, orphans and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to helping them to improve their standard of living.

As a result of the lean season, she noted that the Foundation identified a number of vulnerable persons who may not be able to meet their basic needs.

"The foundation has supported such persons with 75 kilos of rice and an undisclosed amount of money to support themselves in this hard season," she noted.

Baba Musah Asamande, Chief of Mandago community, thanked Atongi Family and Friends Basic Needs Foundation for the numerous support to the community.

He said the Foundation has been helpful to them in their area for the past years.

According to the chief, the foundation has been providing them with food, health screening, health insurance and renewals, and renovation of schools, among others.

On the part of the widows, they express their gratitude to the foundation for the kind gesture. According to them, they have no words to thank the foundation for the regular support, but the good lord will replenish all that they have spent.

Imoro Razak, an aged, said on behalf of his colleagues the aged that they are excited about the continued support from the Foundation and prayed for the good Lord to bless the Foundation to do more.