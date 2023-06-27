ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Drug addicts now sniffing sanitary pads, female nail polish, laughing gas to get high — Narcotics Control Commission reveals

Social News Drug addicts now sniffing sanitary pads, female nail polish, laughing gas to get high —Narcotics Control Commission reveals
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Accra Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission, Reas Hakim Oduro, has raised alarm over the growing addiction of Ghanaian youth to hard drugs.

In a shocking revelation, he disclosed that these drug addicts have resorted to using unconventional substances, including sanitary pads and female nail polish, to get a euphoric feeling due to the psychoactive elements in such products.

During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, he emphasized that “the drug addicts have progressed beyond marijuana and heroin and have now turned to other products containing psychoactive elements.”

According to Mr. Hakim Oduro, the latest lifestyle is as a result of the psychoactive chemicals used in the production of sanitary pads to get high.

He said, “They use sanitary pads because of the chemical they use to produce it. It has some elements of psychoactive that people are now shifting to that one too."

“New substances keep coming up...even with female nail polish, people are using it. Petrol, people are using it - anything that can penetrate your brain to make you high or give you a euphoric feeling but the effects are also there,” he added.

Mr. Hakim Oduro mentioned that some drug addicts are turning to "laughing gas" to also get high.

He stated, “Nitrous oxide, commonly found in small canisters similar to fire extinguishers, is collected and then blown into balloons. The addicts then inhale the gas-filled balloons to achieve a temporary state of euphoria.”

Despite the dangers associated with the use of such substances, Mr. Reas Hakim Oduro said such drug addicts could be rehabilitated through increased awareness and patient guidance to overcome their addiction.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Mr. Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the NPPleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'Gyakey Quayson will go to jail' comment not wrong; he was making a...

10 minutes ago

Gyakye Quayson, deposed Assin North MPleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Assin North by-election: NDC abuses journalist over Gyakye Quayson’s bushy plot ...

14 minutes ago

Assin North by-elections: It will be difficult for Mahama if NPP wins —Ben Ephson Assin North by-elections: ‘It will be difficult for Mahama if NPP wins’ — Ben Ep...

18 minutes ago

A scene at the time Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, was entering the polling station in company with many NDC supporters Assin North by-election: Heavy crowd follows Gyakye Quayson to polling station [...

21 minutes ago

File photo of a citizen casting vote in Ghana Assin North by-election: Arguments heat up as NPP, NDC supporters accuse each ot...

24 minutes ago

I nurtured him but hes ungrateful —Owusu Bempah blasts Victor Kusi Boateng ‘I nurtured him but he’s ‘ungrateful’ — Owusu Bempah ‘blasts’ Victor Kusi Boaten...

40 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: Watch how Police arrested a man posing as a military officer Assin North by-election: Watch how Police arrested a man posing as a military of...

40 minutes ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Jean Mensa, EC chairperson Assin North by-election: I can’t believe EC is preventing phones in polling stat...

54 minutes ago

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awunileft and James Gyakye Quayson, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Assin North Assin North by-election: Gyakye Quayson’s victory will be a victory for justice ...

2 hours ago

Drug addicts now sniffing sanitary pads, female nail polish, laughing gas to get high —Narcotics Control Commission reveals Drug addicts now sniffing sanitary pads, female nail polish, laughing gas to get...

More News...
body-container-line