Ohum festival: Akyem Tafo Traditional Council imposes ban on drumming and noise-making

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
The Akyem Tafo Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making effective June 20 to July 4, 2023.

The month-long ban forms part of activities to mark this year’s Ohum festival.

The ban affects any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites and roadside evangelism.

Addressing the media, the Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV has urged the public to respect the month-long ban stating that a task force has been constituted to prosecute offenders.

The Council has established several guidelines to ensure full compliance with the ban, including restricting religious worship to the premises of churches/mosques, with noise levels kept to a minimum.

The Council also urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks.

