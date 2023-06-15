ModernGhana logo
Ivory Coast joins Ghana to implement 2023 Closed Fishing Season

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson has announced that an agreement has been reached for Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to implement their Closed Fishing Seasons at the same time in 2023.

Ghana started the implementation of its closed fishing season in 2016.

The period also known as biological rest period or no-harvesting period is the halting of fishing activities during the spawning period of fish stocks when the fishes are most productive.

It allows the fish a chance to lay their eggs towards the replacement of the lost population due to fishing and other natural causes.

Closed seasons are observed globally as a way of reducing fishing pressure on stocks and are considered one of the key fisheries management measures to help protect fish stock and also increase its population.

Following successful consultations, Ghana will now implement its Closed Fishing Season this year with Cote d’Ivoire at the same time.

According to Fisheries Minister Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, there are plans for Togo, Benin, and Liberia to join Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire next year.

“I am happy to inform you that following consultations, Côte d’Ivoire will implement their 2023 closed season within the same period as Ghana. This will reduce the likelihood of fishers from Ghana migrating to fish in a neighboring country. Next year we expect Togo, Benin, and Liberia to join,” Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson said at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Accra.

The collective closure is expected to yield good results for all the countries.

The 2023 Closed Fishing Season for artisanal fishing will take place from July 1 to July 31.

For industrial trawlers, their Close Season will start on July 1 and end on August 31.

Gideon Afful Amoako
