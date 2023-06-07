ASA Savings and Loans embark on tree planting exercise in Somanya

ASA Savings and Loans Limited is on course to reach its target of planting 2,000 trees across Ghana by the end of 2023.

The Savings and Loans company in the early parts of May kicked off its tree-planting agenda when its officials storm Koforidua Prisons to plant trees with the help of officers from the Koforidua Forestry Commission.

On Monday, June 6, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd was in Somanya where it continued with the tree planting exercise.

In the end, over 200 seedlings were planted at Ogome Primary and JHS, Sra Presby Primary and Junior High School.

Among the trees planted include the Lemon tree, orange tree, Neem tree, Mango tree, Avocado tree, Coconut dwarf trees, militia, etc.

Monday’s tree planting exercise in Somanya was done in collaboration with Forestry Commission represented by Madam Priscilla, the District Manager, and her assistant, Madam Gloria.

During the exercise, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans for the Ashaiman Area, Mr. Eugene Owusu Biney said tree planting is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility activities of his outfit to protect the environment in areas where the company operates.

On his part, the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Somanya Business Centre, Seidu Abdullai said the gesture will go a long way to vegetate and prolong the existence of mankind and all living organisms on earth.

Excited about the exercise, the headmaster of Ogome JHS Mr. Nelson Asomani thanked Asa Savings and Loans for taking it upon itself to contribute to protecting the environment by planting trees.

Officials of the various schools underscored the importance of tree planting to human life indicating that "when the last tree dies the last man dies".

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd says it will continue to plant trees across the country with a focus on reaching its target to plant 2,000 trees before the end of the year.