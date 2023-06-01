V/R: Australian Government supports Neonatal Services in Ketu South Municipal Hospital

The Chiefs and people of Ketu South made it to the very colorful event on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 to get the newly refurbished Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) commissioned and handed over.

Data available at the hospital shows that there has been an increase in the number of neonates and the number of pre-term babies either delivered at the hospital or referred from other health facilities.

The Ketu South Municipal Hospital improvised a section of the Maternity Ward in the year 2016 with four staff, providing 24-hour services to preterm and newborns.

Since its inception and till date it is the only neonatal intensive care unit within the municipality serving all the government and private hospitals, health centers, CHPS compounds, and neighboring facilities from the Republic of Togo.

The hospital has succumbed to the high demand and pressure from the over 2000+ cases seen without a properly furnished facility resulting in high mortality.

In the wake of these development, Mr Divine Kporha through the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation has received DAP funding from the Australian High Commission, Ghana towards the establishment of a fully furnished facility to support preterm babies and neonates would immensely contribute to the positive health outcomes of the community.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Medical Superintendent Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu said he was delighted that the construction of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has commenced. He also extended immense gratitude to the Foundation and the Australian Government for this huge intervention that has come at the right time and pledged the commitment of Hospital Management and staff to use and maintain the well-equipped facility.

The Vice President of the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation, Mr Divine Kporha on behalf of the President Dr Francis Acquah thanked the Australian High Commission for the support and partnership in the construction of the hospital’s NICU. He stated the Foundation's commitment to using its human and financial capital to support the local community towards even more developmental projects in the future. Mr Kporha disclosed that through a needs assessment, they settled on constructing and equipping the NICU to support more preterm babies being delivered but struggle to survive due to the unavailability of beds and needed technology for their survival.

H.E Berenice Owen-Jones, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana addressing the gathering indicated that the small grant provided to the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation has been put to good use and excited that the new facility has Low and High Dependency Wards, Nurses Station, a Breast Milk Expression Room, a Kangaroo Mother Care Unit, Mother's Wellness Center to provide psychological services to anxious mothers who have their premature babies in the intensive care, Nurse's/Doctor’s Rest Room, medical store and a sanitary area.

The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Kwesi Senanu Dzokoto who spoke Ewe language to his subjects stated how the entire region is grateful for this intervention. He is very confident this would contribute immensely to maternal and child health outcomes and reduce mortalities of newborns.

In attendance were Torgbui Nyakeli Tortsofia VII who chaired the program, Torgbui Degbedzeanyi, Torgbui Akli Akussah II, Mr Agbokpe David - Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services, Mr. Joseph Kwami Degley, Reps of the MP and MCE, Dr Divine Azameti, Reps of private health facilities, Mr Jarvis Koffie of NHIA, Paediatrician Dr Sabbah, Mothers of NICU Survivors, staff of Ketu South Municipal Hospital, media, Ketu South Youth Cultural Group among others.