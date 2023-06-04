Pastor with three wives snatches church member's wife amidst threats

04.06.2023 LISTEN

Pastor Macaiah Addai Acting Presiding pastor of the Association of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located at Kumasi Adeabeba in the Ashanti Region has been accused of an ungodly act.

Pastor Macaiah Addai who has three wives has allegedly snatched one of his church member's wife who is currently living with him at the church's mission house at Adeabea for more than a year.

Mr Kweku Adjei said pastor Macaiah Addai used several deceptive means to snatch his wife Madam Gloria Abena Amponsah.

Mr Adjei claims that he has customarily married Gloria Abena Amponsah and they lived together for twenty-one (21) years. According to him, his marital issues started when he and the wife joined the church at the time Pastor Macaiah Addai was a branch head at Kumasi Krofrom.

Mr. Kweku Adjei added that members of the church were relocated from Krofrom to the Adeabeba headquarters to worship when the founder and leader of the church passed on.

He added that he later traveled to his village to settle some pressing issues. He said at the village near Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, he got a telephone call that his wife Gloria Abena Amponsah had involved in a car accident which compelled him to return to Kumasi.

According to Mr Kweku Adjei his wife was admitted at the hospital and Pastor Macaiah Addai had been visiting to pray for her.

After Gloria recovered and was diacharged from the hospital, Mr. Adjei returned to his village only to hear from his family members that her wife had approached them with a schnapp to initiate divorce.

Mr Adjei quickly rushed back to Kumasi to find out from his wife Gloria Abena Amponsah about the sad news but his wife became offended amidst insults.

To maintain peace with the wife he referred the matter to the church elders for settlement but to his amazement, moment the issue was raised Pastor Macaiah Addai allegedly said Gloria Abena Amponsah has already told the church she has divorced him and has since presented a schnapp to the members of Adjei's family. For that reason, Pastor Macaiah said the church cannot help him.

Mr Kweku Adjei said he was later taken aback when he was told that the same Pastor Macaiah Addai has taken over her wife. He indicated that his wife Gloria Abena Amponsah is currently staying with Pastor Macaiah Addai as couples.

"Since twenty one years l married Gloria Abena Amponsah. l have never offended her and in this case her family members have, also failed to act," Mr Adjei told this Correspondent.

He noted that Pastor Macaiah Addai has been asking him to forget about his wife's divorce issue and count himself as a lucky man because he (Pastor Macaiah Addai) only snatched his wife and decided not to adopt the style of King David in the Bible who after snatching people's wives also killed their husbands.

When pastor Macaiah Addai was reached for his side of the story, he actually confirmed that he has every right to marry Gloria Abena Amponsah since Mr. Adjei though a church member, was no more a husband to her.

The Pastor said he hates men who beats, cheats and disturbs women like Mr Adjei who is now struggling to get back Gloria.

"Adjei can send me to BBC or go to hell, l have taken over her wife Gloria Abena Amponsah as my wife," the man of God told this correspondent in phone interview.

In an interview with Gloria Abena Amponsah, she described Mr Adjei as a wicked person who turned his back on her when she had an accident.

"I have sent his Schnapp to his family members to seal the divorce and that if Pastor Macaiah Addai will marry twenty wives l will still follow him, l don't fear his social media threats," Gloria indicated.