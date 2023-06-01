We need dual roads on all major roads, highways in the country – NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has issued a press release to commiserate with the victims of the road crash at Gomoa-Okyereko in the Central Region.

The Authority in its release has reiterated the need for all major roads and highways in the country to be dualised.

“The Authority reiterates its call for the dualisation of the major roads and highways in the country,” the National Road Safety Authority said in a press release on Wednesday, May 31.

NSRA is also urging the general public, especially drivers to obey speed limits, avoid wrongful overtaking, and avoid driving tired when using the Accra-Kumasi and Accra-Cape-coast roads.

“It is our expectation that passengers will join the advocacy for to speak up against any conduct of the driver that endangers their lives,” parts of the release said.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority has disclosed that the reports indicating that 16 people died after the road crash at Gomoa-Okyereko are false.

The Authority has revealed that its investigations have established that the number of people who died is six.

Below is a copy of the release from the authority:

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIX (6) DIE ON GOMOA - OKYEREKO ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH

It has come to the notice of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) the misrepresentation by a section of the Media on the death toll of the road traffic crashes that occurred at GomoaOkyereko in the Central Region.

The Authority can confirm that, the total fatalities (death) arising from the crash as at close of day yesterday Tuesday 30th May, 2023 was six (6) and not sixteen (16) as presented by a section of the Media.

Preliminary investigation by the Authority shows that the vehicles involved in the crash, an Iveco Trakker Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 loaded with Premix Fuel from Tema to Apam collided with a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5866-L loaded with sixty-two (62) passengers on board from Liberia heading towards Buduburam at the early hours of 4:30am on Tuesday March 30th, 2023.

Further information gathered so far reveal that forty-eight (48) passengers are currently receiving medical attention at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba and the Winneba Municipal Hospital, whilst eight (8) passengers escaped unhurt.

The Authority wishes to commensurate with families of the departed and victims of the crash and calls on the public, especially drivers, with particular emphasis on the Accra- Kumasi, Accra- Cape-coast roads to obey speed limits and avoid wrongful overtaking and avoid driving tired. It is our expectation that passengers will join the advocacy for to speak up against any conduct of the driver that endanger their lives.

The Authority reiterates its call for the dualization of the major roads and highways in the country, whilst calling on the Media to be circumspect on their reportage of road traffic crashes by checking on the authenticity of the facts and figures from the right source(s) before publication.

Road traffic crashes have no respect for persons. We all remain at risk as long as we overlook the basics of safety practices.

Road Safety is shared and collective responsibility.

For more information and enquiries, contact 0244040615

Issued by the National Road Safety Authority.