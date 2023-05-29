Century-old marriage advice for young women goes viral, sparks debate on men's behavior [CHECK]

A century-old pamphlet containing marriage advice for young women has gone viral on social media, sparking both outrage and amusement.

The advice, written by an unknown suffragette in 1918, offers a scathing critique of men and their behavior, as well as a list of qualities to look for in a potential partner.

The pamphlet, according to a tweet by Historic Vids, which is on display at the Pontypridd Museum in Wales, advises young women to avoid marrying altogether if possible.

However, if they must marry, they should steer clear of "Beauty Men, Flirts, and the Bounders, Tailor's Dummies, and the Football Enthusiasts."

Instead, the suffragette suggests looking for a "Strong, Tame Man, a Fire-lighter, Coal-getter, Window Cleaner, and Yard Swiller."

The advice goes on to warn women not to expect too much from men, as they are "lazy, selfish, thoughtless, lying, drunken, clumsy, heavy-footed, rough, unmanly brutes, and need taming."

The suffragette also notes that all bachelors are like this, and many are even worse.

The pamphlet concludes with two pieces of advice: first, that if a woman wants her husband to be happy, she should "Feed the Brute."

Second, the same advice applies to dogs, urging women to think twice before taking the risk of getting married.