NaCCA’s swift action to recall textbooks for denigrating Christianity apt — Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has commended the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for swiftly recalling the history textbooks that contain obnoxious materials on the market.

The textbooks which were produced by Excellence Publications allegedly denigrated Christianity.

In a tweet, the Deputy Minister said “I condemn entirely the rather obnoxious content found in a textbook published by 'Excellence Publications' and smuggled into the market for unsuspecting learners.

“The content is appalling and misconceived. I support NaCCA's swift action to recall the books and apply sanction.

“Ghana is most peaceful for a reason, and the important place of religion cannot be undermined.”

NaCCA in recalling the textbook said in a statement that “The attention of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has been drawn to a publication making rounds in the media about the content of a textbook “History of Ghana for Basic Schools-Learners' Book Four” published by Excellence Publications.

“The said publication from Excellence Series was taken through the standard protocols established under the approval process of the Council and therefore comes to us as a surprise. This is because the content as published by the media is not the true reflection of what NaCCA approved.

“The Council wishes to state that the material in question is not an approved content material by NaCCA. The Council urges the general public to continue to bring to its notice, any suspicious material in the market that may be deemed to have been emanated from NaCCA.

“NaCCA will not hesitate to sanction publishers who publish materials without recourse to the established protocols of the Council. We urge the public not to hesitate to contact our outfit for information on the right content and materials for use in our pre-tertiary schools.”

—3news.com