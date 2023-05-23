GIS Commander at Aflao calls for calm and cooperation after stone attack on officers

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Frederick Duodu, the Aflao Sector Commander, has called for calm and cooperation from residents of the border town following recent attacks on a team of immigration officers there.

Stationed at the Beat 6 Border, the officers were attacked by some unknown assailants, resulting in severe injuries to the officers and gunshot wounds sustained by a bystander.

ACI Duodu said the mandate of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and all other security agencies working at Aflao was to ensure the territorial integrity of the country’s eastern corridor.

“The Service is also to ensure the security of the frontier and not to deprive residents of the town of their livelihoods as is being suggested by a section of the public,” he said.

The Commander said attacks on security officers were serious crimes but those incidents could have been avoided if the border residents understood the mandate of the security services.

The Command would organise educational programmes to get the residents to understand the mandate of the GIS to ensure a peaceful coexistence between them and the security agencies, he said.

ACI Duodu assured of the Command’s resolve to put all the necessary mechanisms in place to forestall such attacks and ensure the border security was not compromised.

Meanwhile, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly is having an emergency municipal security council meeting to investigate the circumstances leading to the attack on the Immigration officers on Tuesday.

GNA