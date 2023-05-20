Ghana can no longer experiment with investment bankers; we need accomplished economists – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has taken a swipe at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the Executive Board approval of Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, the Finance Minister does not understand economics and should not continue to hold the Ministerial position.

Speaking to TV3 on Saturday, May 20, during an engagement on the Key Points Programme, Lawyer Martin Kpebu argued that Ghana must ditch investment banker Ken Ofori-Atta and employ the services of an accomplished economist who can save the country’s economy from the current ruins.

“This is not the time to experiment with investment bankers. We need accomplished economists to solve our economic issues,” the Private Legal Practitioner said.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu continued, “Ofori-Atta doesn’t understand economics but still said he can do it. You’ve come into government and you’re not producing, what do you expect to happen?”

Since Ghana encountered its economic crisis, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been criticized and accused of being behind the challenges.

Due to the deteriorating state of the economy, Ghana has run to the International Monetary Fund for support.

Last Wednesday, government received an Executive Board approval from the IMF for a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility.

The first tranche of the funds ($600 million) has already hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana.