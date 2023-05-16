Nurses provide competent care from birth to death

Ms. Joseline Adjoa Enchill, a Registered General Nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has lauded professional nurses for their role in promoting people's general well-being and healthy lifestyles, not simply as patients.

She stated that nurses are present in every community, large or small, urban or rural, providing competent care from birth to death, emphasizing that "nurses' responsibilities span from direct patient care and case management to implementing quality assurance procedures and overseeing complex nursing care systems."

Ms. Enchill's remarks came during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office established the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the elements of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, persuading, and promoting.

Ms. Enchill stated that as part of commemorating the 2023 International Nurses Day, nurses care for injuries, dispense drugs, conduct frequent medical checks, and record thorough medical histories.

She believes that nurses are the cornerstone of the health professionals since they monitor heart rate and blood pressure, do diagnostic tests, operate medical equipment, draw blood, and admit and discharge patients depending on physician orders.

She did, however, underline that, despite their role, nurses' efforts are not always recognized by patients and their families inside the health sector, and she pushed for a paradigm shift.

"Without the contribution and active work of a nurse, no other professional in the health sector can operate; we are the engine in general health delivery, and we must be accorded the due recognition and appreciation," said the IMaH Registered General Nurse.

Mr. Samuel Adu Ntiamoah, also a Registered General Nurse at IMaH, contributed to the conversation by underlining the significance of nurses in the healthcare profession.

He argues they are the first point of contact for a patient at the hospital and the last person they see before leaving.

The nurse, according to Mr. Ntiamoah, directs the patient "to see the doctor and attend the laboratory," making them the hospital's heart.

Speaking about patient rights, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, remarked that a patient has the right to privacy regarding his or her medical condition.

He discovered that communication and compassion foster trust between patients and caretakers, increasing their overall satisfaction.

"Patients are also more likely to adhere to their treatment recommendations when they are given more information and respect," he continues.

Mr. Ameyibor pushed for concerted efforts to educate the people on how to care for and conserve the environment, respect the rights of other patients and health providers, and use and not abuse the health care system responsibly.

He praised nurses for their crucial role in people's total well-being from birth to death, as well as their work in some of the most difficult environments in the country.

