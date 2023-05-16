UEW open admissions for 2023/2024 academic year

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has opened admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year for its diploma, degree, masters and PhD programmes.

Prospective students can apply through various channels, including the UEW website, purchase pins from select banks, post offices and UEW cash offices.

Application fees range from GHC 255 to GHC 405 (about $40 to $60) for undergraduate programmes and GHC 325 ($55) for postgraduate programmes. International applicants pay $100.

Applications for sandwich and mature students close on October 22, 2023, while applications for regular and distance learning programmes close on December 22.

An admission notice shared on the university’s social media handles read in part, "We are excited to open admissions for the next academic year and welcome new students to the University of Education family. Our programmes offer a high-quality education that equips students with the knowledge and skills needed for success."

It added, "Qualified applicants across Ghana and beyond are encouraged to apply through the various channels and submit all required documents on time to be considered for admission."

Interested students can apply via the UEW website, which requires a valid email address, telephone number, passport photograph, academic results and certificates.

Mature candidates must also submit a birth certificate or Ghana Card.