ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UEW open admissions for 2023/2024 academic year

Education UEW open admissions for 20232024 academic year
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has opened admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year for its diploma, degree, masters and PhD programmes.

Prospective students can apply through various channels, including the UEW website, purchase pins from select banks, post offices and UEW cash offices.

Application fees range from GHC 255 to GHC 405 (about $40 to $60) for undergraduate programmes and GHC 325 ($55) for postgraduate programmes. International applicants pay $100.

Applications for sandwich and mature students close on October 22, 2023, while applications for regular and distance learning programmes close on December 22.

An admission notice shared on the university’s social media handles read in part, "We are excited to open admissions for the next academic year and welcome new students to the University of Education family. Our programmes offer a high-quality education that equips students with the knowledge and skills needed for success."

It added, "Qualified applicants across Ghana and beyond are encouraged to apply through the various channels and submit all required documents on time to be considered for admission."

Interested students can apply via the UEW website, which requires a valid email address, telephone number, passport photograph, academic results and certificates.

Mature candidates must also submit a birth certificate or Ghana Card.

5162023105720-g3041r5ddx-2f953dac-6df6-4f82-b1a6-dd39ca5a6356

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Kojo Bonsu, a presidential candidate aspirant in the 2023 NDC primaries Let’s unite to liberate Ghana from the modern-day colonialism by NPP government ...

19 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak NDC primaries: A national executive came to campaign for my opponent – Muntaka a...

23 minutes ago

NDC primaries: We all must now join the rescue mission of liberating our mother Ghana — Kojo Bonsu to members NDC primaries: We all must now join the rescue mission of liberating our mother ...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dig...

2 hours ago

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade

2 hours ago

NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster

2 hours ago

Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

2 hours ago

Dr. Duffuor caused his sons defeat – Global InfoAnalytics Dr. Duffuor caused his son’s defeat – Global InfoAnalytics

3 hours ago

NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but God isn't their village chief — Muntaka lament attacks NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but G...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akuf...

Latest: News
body-container-line