ASA Savings and Loans organises free health screening for clients and residents of Abesim, Berekum

ASA Savings and Loans has treated its clients and some residents of Abesim and Berekum to a free health screening exercise.

The exercise was organised in collaboration with Rafchik Health Center to give clients of the company the chance to know their health status.

During the exercise, the beneficiaries numbering over 150 were screened for Malaria, Hepatitis B, sugar level, and typhoid, among others.

Having identified hypertension and malaria as the most prevailing diseases, the health officers of Rafchik Health Center provided counseling and offered medication for the beneficiaries at no cost.

Lead doctor, Daniel Yeboah advised that the clients of ASA Savings and Loans to take responsibility for their health and visit the hospital for regular checkups.

Speaking to the media, the branch manager for the Abesim Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans, Isaac Akosah explained that his outfit organised the exercise to provide clients with first-hand information about their health.

He indicated that the exercise is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the company.

On his part, Isaac Agyapong, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans in Sunyani disclosed that apart from the health screening, the company is determined to do more in terms of its CSR activities.

He said the company will embark on more tree-planting exercises and drill boreholes in various communities as part of its way of giving back to society this year.