You’re just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama

During a recent address to the National Democratic Congress delegates in the Wa East constituency, former President, John Dramani Mahama slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to restore the country's economy before the end of 2024.

Mahama stated that the NPP does not have the ability to turn around Ghana's fortunes in the remaining year and a half in office.

He advised Ghanaians not to expect any miracles from the NPP.

Mahama said, “We have experienced NDC’s administration- after Professor Evans Atta-Mills, I took over from him making it 8 years. And we have experienced NPP for almost 7 years. They are left with one and a half years more, no miracle is going to happen. What they have done is all that they can do, they are not going to add anything to it. So anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming. What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more.”

Mahama's remark follows government's engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout to resuscitate the ailing economy.

The government has implemented policies and initiatives aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister reassured Ghanaians that discussions towards securing the IMF bailout support have been productive.

“Ghana is very hopeful, the Minister for Finance just returned from the spring meeting from the US and took the opportunity to meet our bilateral partners and multilateral partners and I can say that we are very hopeful that we will secure the Paris Club financing agreement very soon.

“I’m unable to give timelines, but I can assure you that discussions are going very well and very soon Ghana will get the good news,” he said while addressing the media in Parliament.