ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You’re just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama

Headlines Youre just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

During a recent address to the National Democratic Congress delegates in the Wa East constituency, former President, John Dramani Mahama slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to restore the country's economy before the end of 2024.

Mahama stated that the NPP does not have the ability to turn around Ghana's fortunes in the remaining year and a half in office.

He advised Ghanaians not to expect any miracles from the NPP.

Mahama said, “We have experienced NDC’s administration- after Professor Evans Atta-Mills, I took over from him making it 8 years. And we have experienced NPP for almost 7 years. They are left with one and a half years more, no miracle is going to happen. What they have done is all that they can do, they are not going to add anything to it. So anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming. What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more.”

Mahama's remark follows government's engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout to resuscitate the ailing economy.

The government has implemented policies and initiatives aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister reassured Ghanaians that discussions towards securing the IMF bailout support have been productive.

“Ghana is very hopeful, the Minister for Finance just returned from the spring meeting from the US and took the opportunity to meet our bilateral partners and multilateral partners and I can say that we are very hopeful that we will secure the Paris Club financing agreement very soon.

“I’m unable to give timelines, but I can assure you that discussions are going very well and very soon Ghana will get the good news,” he said while addressing the media in Parliament.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaas court over poor state of the market Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaa’s court over poor ...

39 minutes ago

Kuntenase DA Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms Kuntenase D/A Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks i...

39 minutes ago

Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt

39 minutes ago

Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

1 hour ago

Smoke billows in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals. By - AFP Sudan warring sides make humanitarian promise but no truce

1 hour ago

Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction Video Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction [...

1 hour ago

Princess Owusu Ansah, Ghanaian teenager jailed 3 years over boiled water attack on a friend Ghanaian teenager in UK jailed 3years for hot water attack on friend over boyfri...

2 hours ago

OB Amponsah, Ghanaian comedian “Surviving Nana Addo" should be a documentary on Netflix or Pebble – OB Amponsah...

2 hours ago

Youre just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama You’re just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from N...

2 hours ago

'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling himself, dreaming' — Mahama 'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling...

Latest: News
body-container-line