Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly holds first ordinary meeting in 2023

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has held its first ordinary meeting of the year in Atebubu.

Delivering his sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu touched on a wide range of areas including security, health, education, agriculture, forestry, sanitation and social support. He also spoke about economic empowerment, development projects and the assembly’s financial performance for the first quarter of the year.

The Hon. MCE indicated that in spite of the severe drain the maintenance of security has on the finances of the assembly, it will not relent in ensuring the safety of the people in the municipality.

Hon. Edward Owusu congratulated the Atebubu government hospital for winning five awards both regional and national in the last two years.

He announced that two schools in the municipality namely Atebubu St Patrick Roman Catholic JHS and Amantin Roman Catholic primary have been selected to benefit from the Smart Classroom Project under which some Information Communication Technology equipment will be deployed among other things to improve teaching and learning in the two schools.

On agriculture, he said 29 more people benefitted from the Savanna Investment Programme (SIP) as part of the Rearing for Food and Jobs initiative during the first quarter of the year.

The MCE made known the plans of the assembly to provide more rubbish containers to help improve sanitation in the municipality.

He said the assembly disbursed a total of GHC286,562.00 in support of 104 people living with disabilities whiles 35 out of a total of 70 youth are currently undergoing training under the YouStart programme to enable them start, build and grow their own businesses.

The MCE enumerated a number of development projects both new and rehabilitated the assembly undertook over the period which include: classrooms, boreholes, toilet facilities, office and residential accommodation which are either completed or ongoing.

On the finances of the assembly, the MCE indicated that out of a total projected revenue of GHC2, 977,928.10 for the first quarter of the year, it received GHC2, 399,848.78 representing about 80% of the expected revenue.

The meeting discussed and adopted a report of the executive committee while the Bono East regional representative on the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana NALAG briefed the house on the activities of the apex body.