Deploying more security to Bawku good but not the solution to the conflict — National chairman Bissas Association

The National Chairman of the Bissas Association of Ghana, Alhaji Musah Shaibu Gutare has said deploying more security personnel to Bawku though good but not the solution to the prolonged chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The chairman made the call at the 17th Annual Zekula Festival celebration of the chiefs and people of Bissas in Kulungungu in the Upper East Region.

"Government cannot keep bringing security to Bawku and expect different results," he stated.

He called on the President, Nana Addo Dawkwa Akufo-Addo to learn from former President John Agyekum Kufour's approaches that brought peace to the area during the renewed conflict in May 2008.

A statement read on behave of the Chief of Kulungungu by Chief Amadu Haruna encourages all Bissas living in Ghana to coexist with other neighbouring tribes for peace and development.

Naba Amadu Haruna commended the government for providing security at the various border post to keep surveillance against violent extremists.

The Chief cautioned the people of Kulungungu and Pusiga to avoid comments or acts that will lead to chaos and report to the security any suspicious character mingling within their jurisdiction.

The MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has appealed to the feuding factions in Bawku not to drag Bissas into the conflict and the problem stakeholders are struggling to solve.

Mahama Ayariga also appealed to the Bissas not to also take sides inorder not to further worsen the situation on the ground.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu described the Bissas as hardworking, industrious, widely educated widely and found everywhere in the country and urged them to support ways to resolve the Bawku conflict.

The Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has described the Bissas community in his traditional area as friendly and peaceful people who are contributing to help make Bawku the hope of the Upper East Region.

Naba Azoka II appealed to the Bissas community in the Kusaug traditional area to continue to contribute their quota towards peace in Bawku.