I’ve cases for you already – John Dumelo jubilates as wife called to Ghana Bar

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Setor Dumelo has expressed his joy and excitement as his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo was called to the Ghana Bar Association following her graduation from law school.

Mrs. Dumelo can now practice law in Ghana after successfully completing her legal studies.

In a comic Facebook post, the proud husband congratulated his wife on her achievement and jokingly indicated that he already had some cases for her to work on.

He also revealed that his wife can now add the title "Esq" to her name, signifying her new status as a legal practitioner.

“Congratulations my love for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you,” the post reads.

The couple were all smiles in the pictures shared by John Dumelo on social media, celebrating the success of his wife.

Mrs. Dumelo looked stunning in her black and white court gown, holding the hands of her children with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

The news of Mrs. Dumelo's call to the bar has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many people congratulating and commending her for her hard work and dedication.

Some have also praised the couple for being an inspiration to young people in Ghana, showing that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.

John Dumelo, who is also known for his philanthropic works, has been actively involved in politics and has been advocating for better policies to improve lives.

He contested in the 2020 Ghanaian general elections, where he ran for the Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary seat but was unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, the actor-turned-politician is running again to lead the NDC in the 2024 elections with the hope that he will snatch the seat from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.