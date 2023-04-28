ModernGhana logo
Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MP’s one-week observation

Large numbers of mourners from all walks of life, especially New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Kumawu constituency, on Thursday showed up in their numbers to mourn with family and friends during the one-week observation for the deceased Member of Parliament, Philip Basoa.

Among the many mourners and sympathizers were the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the chief of staff, ministers, and some Members of Parliament.

Vice President Bawumia was welcomed to the funeral grounds by a frenetically charged crowd of NPP supporters, mainly polling station executives in the Kumawu constituency.

Also present at the funeral was former trades and industry minister Hon Alan Kyerematen. Knowing very well that both the Vice President and Mr Kyerematen are contenders for the NPP flagbearership race, it was expected that both candidates would pull greater numbers at the funeral.

However, it was obvious that Vice President Bawumia had the numbers at the Kumawu constituency if what happened at the grounds is anything to go by.

The Vice President was welcomed by the elated crowd walking side by side with the newly elected Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim. It was also clear from the gathering that Mr Anim's loyalty and support for the Vice President is unquestionable, contrary to speculations by some supporters of Mr Kyerematen that the PC supports their candidate.

Earlier, the Vice President paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Kumawu. He was accompanied by some MPs in the Ashanti region, regional and constituency executives, as well as some party stalwarts.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

