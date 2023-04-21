Kumasi: Details of how jealous boyfriend shoots his girlfriend to death at Adum

21.04.2023 LISTEN

A girl of about 25 years has been shot dead by her jealous boyfriend in Kumasi.

The incident happened at 10pm yesterday, April 20, 2023 at Adum around Aseda House, according to an eyewitness report.

Speaking to journalists, the eye witness (name withheld) stated that the lady known only as Maa Adjoa and her boyfriend (Tycoon) together with another lady were seen conversing around 8pm.

At about 10pm, a misunderstanding ensued between Maa Adjoa and Tycoon. The young man accused his girlfriend of cheating and she denied it.

The young man pulled a gun and the girlfriend pleaded, “Tycoon don’t kill me, I’ve not cheated on you.”

He revealed that the jealous boyfriend shot Maa Adjoa five times and she died instantly.

According to the report, the killer ensured his victim was dead until he left the scene with a Pragia tricycle.

The eyewitness further revealed that he and his friends conveyed the victim to the hospital but he could confirm that Maa Adjoa had died already.

The Kumasi Central Police went to the crime scene and picked up evidence.

The police are investigating the case to arrest the suspected killer (Tycoon) believed to hail from Breman in the Suame Municipal of the Ashanti region.