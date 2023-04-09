Consider it done; I’ll sort it out for him – Nana Aba Anamoah promises to help a needy guy

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has pledged to financially support a young man who has been offered a job opportunity in the United Kingdom but needs to undergo some medical checks, including a tuberculosis test which costs $130.

The man reached out to social media influencer Beno Sarcess to help raise funds for his medical bills to enable him to take up the job offer.

Beno shared screenshots of his conversation with the said young man on Twitter, explaining his plight and request for help to pay for the tuberculosis test.

“So I have gotten an opportunity to work in the UK and I have been able to get all the docs required e left the TB test nkoaa which cost$130 and bro I have tried everything, I have tried.

“I have been booked for Thursday too a abeg relay the info to ur audience the very least one may decide to help,” the young man’s DM to Beno Sarkcess reads.

Beno rallied his followers to support the poor young man, who has been given up until Thursday, April 13, to do the test.

“He has gotten an opportunity to work in the UK, he needs $130 (around 1,430 cedis) for TB test

Twitter, please let’s do this

Kindly help with any amount

“Momo number: 0542917760

ALFRED OPOKU ATTEFAH,” the influencer appealed.

Seeing the notice, Anamoah, who is the General Manager of EIB Network, one of Ghana’s largest media organizations, promised to take care of the cost to enable Attefah to pursue his opportunity.

“Consider it done. I’ll sort it out for him,” Anamoah replied to the request for help.

Her pledge comes as a huge relief for the guy who was uncertain of raising the full amount with just a few days left to his deadline.