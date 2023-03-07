Ghana @66: Government engaging in modern day bond of 1844 – Saddick Adams

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Saddick Adams has reacted to how Ghanaian leaders have been selling out the country indirectly to European countries.

The sports enthusiast compared the treaty signed between some local chiefs and the British colonial masters in the year 1844 to the ones signed between Ghanaian government and foreign countries lately.

The only slight difference between the two, according to Mr. Adams is that the one signed years ago was signed by chiefs who did not have knowledge about what the treaty was all about.

While the first signees could be pardoned due to ignorance, he says the current ones are very much aware of the consequences of their actions.

“The only difference between the Bond of 1844 and the bonds we sign today is that one was signed by illiterate chiefs and the other by Ivy League-trained experts,” read his tweet on Monday, March 6.

Meanwhile, the Bond of 1844 is exactly 179 years old today, Monday, March 6.

It was an agreement signed between some Fante chiefs and the British government on March 6, 1844, in Ghana, which was then known as the Gold Coast.

It specified a relationship between the British and the local chiefs, who were the main parties in the treaty.

The British viewed the agreement as an understanding to take part in the administration of justice and the enforcement of their laws in the local states, but the local leaders saw the agreement as a military and defense contract only.

The bond was signed at Fomena-Adansi, allowing the British to use judicial authority from African courts.