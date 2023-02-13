Former Shama NPP MP is gone

13.02.2023 LISTEN

A former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama in the Western Region, Dr Ato Panford, has reportedly passed on.

Uncle Ato, as he was affectionately called, died Sunday morning at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi.

Until his demise, the 60-year-old former MP in the seventh parliament was the senior Advisor Enterprise Audit – AfCFTA National Coordinating Office.

Building up to the 2020 parliamentary elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) organized its parliamentary primaries to elect a candidate to represent the party. Ato Panford participated but lost to his contender Lawyer Samuel Erickson Abakah who later won in the general elections.

-DGN online