TV3’s Roland Walker is biased and unprofessional, he makes the 'New Day' show an NDC platform – Richard Ahiagba goes wild

The National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba has berated Roland Walker, a host of Accra-based TV’s New Day show.

He accused the broadcaster of being biased towards the ruling party.

According to him, Mr. Walker always acts against the NPP panelists and favours the main opposition NDC on the morning show.

The outraged NPP spokesperson said his outfit is considering what to do to the television station for the unfair treatment meted out to them by the show host.

“TV3 Newday....there is something very unprofessional going on with Roland. He appears to make the platform an NDC platform. We are observing this degeneration closely and will act soon,” he said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, January 11.